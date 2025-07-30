People on the Move

Artrice McNeil

The San Diego Tourism Authority has added Artrice McNeil as a national sales director focused on citywide group business from the Washington, D.C. market. She brings almost 20 years of experience in travel and tourism sales, most recently serving as director of Washington, D.C., accounts for Experience Columbus.

McNeil has also held roles with Visit Nashville, Choose Chicago, and the San Mateo County/Silicon Valley Convention & Visitors Bureau. She will work closely with Senior National Sales Director Angie Ranalli, who continues to lead efforts for large citywide accounts in D.C. and Chicago.

Trina Flack

Catch Des Moines has selected Trina Flack as the organization’s next president and CEO. Flack, a 17-year veteran of the organization and its current vice president of sales, will begin her new role on August 1.

Flack has been a leading advocate for legislative initiatives like the development of Tourism Improvement Districts (TIDs) and served as a volunteer on regional boards and commissions, including the City of Ankeny’s Planning and Zoning Commission and the Capital Crossroads Regional Council. She holds a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Business Administration from Iowa State University.

Heather Hedrick

The Grand Hyatt Atlanta in Buckhead has appointed Heather Hedrick as group sales and event manager. In her new capacity, she will focus on selling smaller room blocks and coordinating corporate meetings. Hedrick will partner directly with clients to liaise with the hotel’s catering, banquet, and operations teams to manage logistics, budgets, and staffing for meetings and celebrations.

Hedrick’s hospitality career spans almost a decade and includes senior roles at Hyatt Regency Mission Bay, L’Auberge Del Mar, and DoubleTree by Hilton, where she consistently drove catering revenues and developed event packages. She holds degrees in interior design and hospitality, and during the pandemic earned both her California real estate license and mortgage officer license.