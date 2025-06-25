People on the Move

Jake Hatch

Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Virginia, is welcoming back Jake Hatch as its new Director of Sales and Marketing. A seasoned hospitality executive, Hatch brings a wealth of industry experience and a proven track record of success.

Hatch originally joined Landsdowne as National Sales Manager in 2017. During that tenure, he played a pivotal role in attracting new corporate clients and elevating the resort’s presence in key markets. Most recently, Hatch served as Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Kingsmill Resort in Williamsburg, Virginia. Hatch’s career has also included leadership roles at the Sanderling Resort, Skamania Lodge, Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, and the Greenbrier.

Vanessa Claspill

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) welcomes Vanessa Claspill as Chief Sales Officer (CSO) to lead sales and drive continued growth for Las Vegas as a premier global destination for world-class events.

As CSO, Claspill will bolster key partnerships and help grow meeting, convention, and tradeshow sales for the destination and the Las Vegas Convention Center. She joins the LVCVA from Crescent Hotels and Resorts, where she was the Chief Commercial Officer directing the organization’s Commercial Division, which included sales, marketing and digital, and revenue strategies. She was also recognized by Hotel Management Magazine as one of 2025’s Influential Women in Hospitality.

Brent Lausterer

The Hawai‘i Visitors and Convention Bureau has appointed Brent Lausterer as director of sales for the Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau, effective June 4, 2025. In this role, Lausterer will lead group and leisure sales efforts across Maui, Moloka‘i, and Lāna‘i.

With more than 25 years of leadership experience in Hawai‘i’s hospitality industry, Lausterer has a proven track record of surpassing sales goals at top-tier resorts. He most recently served as area group sales manager at Prince Resorts Hawai‘i and also holds a Certified Meeting Professional (CMP) designation.