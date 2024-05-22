People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Edward Harris

The Williamsburg Tourism Council has appointed Edward Harris as its chief executive officer, effective June 25. Harris, who has spent more than 20 years working in marketing and tourism, most recently served as president and CEO of Discover Lancaster. Prior to Discover Lancaster, Harris was the chief marketing officer for the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board. Harris was selected as CEO following a comprehensive search process led by the Williamsburg Tourism Council’s Search Committee.

Ksenija Polla

Talley has announced the appointment of Ksenija Polla as director, international development. Polla is a 27-year International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) veteran. Most recently, she held the position of head of education and legacy programs and previously, spent more than seven years as the ICCA global director of association relations. In her new role, Polla will work alongside the senior leadership team with a primary focus on engagement with the global meetings and association industries.

Patrick Miller

The Rio Hotel & Casino Las Vegas has announced Patrick Miller as its president and CEO. Miller has worked in gaming and hospitality for 28 years and has led some of Las Vegas’ most popular Strip resorts. He held key positions within MGM Resorts International, including senior vice president overseeing the hospitality divisions at MGM Grand, New York-New York, Excalibur, Signature, and the Shadow Creek Golf Course. He also served as president and COO at Park MGM and NoMad Hotel, where he spearheaded the renovation of Monte Carlo to Park MGM. Miller will now voersee The Rio Hotel & Casino as it goes through a $340-million renovation.

Dale Gustafson

The Cobb-Marietta Coliseum & Exhibit Hall Authority has named Dale Gustafson as director of sales and marketing. Gustafson, who has 35 years of sales experience in the hospitality industry, will provide strategic leadership and help execute the organization’s sales and marketing efforts. Before joining the team, Gustafson worked for various hotel brands including Hilton, Omni, Marriott, and IHG, as well as the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau.