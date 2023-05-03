People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Trevor Ferguson and Michelle Brown

Encore has hired two senior executives to develop and enhance the customer experience. Trevor Ferguson has been appointed chief operating officer. He joins Encore from Aramark, where he served as president and chief operating officer of Aramark’s higher education business. Michelle Brown has been appointed senior vice president of operations and customer excellence. Brown previously worked as vice president of digital products and analytics at United Airlines.

Heather Hansen O’Neill and Eric Rozenberg

Associated Luxury Hotels International (ALHI) has expanded its strategic consulting services division with the addition of behavioral expert Heather Hansen O’Neill and international consultant Eric Rozenberg. O’Neill has 25 years of experience consulting professionals within the event and hospitality industry. In her new role, O’Neill will offer sales team performance assessment, group and individual coaching, conference panel facilitation, leadership and strategy communications, and keynote speaking.

Rozenberg has consulted with Fortune 500 companies for more than 20 years and produced award-winning sales meetings, incentive trips, product launches, and conferences in more than 50 countries. In his new role, Rozenberg will offer acquisition entrepreneurship, small business strategy consultation, thought leadership, and business owners group coaching.

David Patterson

The Broadmoor has promoted David Patterson to vice president of food and beverage. In this leadership role, Patterson will oversee all food and beverage operations while maintaining the resort’s culinary standards and enriching its dining experiences. Previously, Patterson served as the property’s executive chef, responsible for overseeing The Broadmoor’s collection of restaurants, cafes, and lounges, as well as servicing the banquet and event space.

Dennis Quinn

Universal Orlando Resort has announced senior executive Dennis Quinn has rejoined the team as senior vice president, hotel commercial strategy. Previously, Quinn worked as senior vice president of sales for Universal Studios Hollywood. In his new role, Quinn will oversee the strategy and management of the resort sales and marketing team’s hotel portfolio for the theme park destination, including its meetings and events product. He will also focus on consumer marketing, revenue management, travel industry sales, and long-term development initiatives. Quinn has spent nearly 25 years with Universal.