3 Reasons to Host Your Next Event at Worcester’s DCU Center

Planning any meeting with Discover Central Massachusetts brings a range of attractive options for venues, but few as inspiring or comprehensive in scope as Worcester’s DCU Center. Below are three reasons to book your next event at DCU Center:

Meeting and Event Spaces for Every Need

Featuring more than 120,000 square feet of exhibit and meeting space and panoramic views of the local skyline, this amenity-filled convention facility has a wide range of options to offer meeting planners:

14,500-seat capacity general session and entertainment arena

12,144-square-foot ballroom, largest in the region

11 meeting rooms totaling 23,636 square feet

Stellar in-house food service, SAVOR, ensuring every session is appropriately catered

Sophisticated communication and utility services

Convenient Central Location in Worcester

In the “The Heart of The Commonwealth,” DCU Center serves as the central point between multiple New England cities: Boston, Springfield, Providence, Hartford and Manchester are all just an hour away. Accessible transportation to DCU Center includes Worcester Regional Airport, just a 20-minute drive, and historic Union Station, with regional bus, rail and Amtrak service just blocks from DCU Center and area hotels. Plus, its downtown location is steps away from area entertainment, partnering local businesses and venues, lodging, city services and more.

While Here, Check Out a Concert or Sporting Event

DCU Center’s 14,805-seat arena is the region’s premier venue for hosting everything from concerts to competitions to unforgettable company conferences. Two professional sports teams, the Worcester Railers mid-level hockey team and Massachusetts Pirates indoor football league team, provide a regular slate of home games. Nearby, you’ll find additionally impressive venue options, like the elegance at Mechanics Hall and the spirit at Polar Park.

Ready to host your team’s next meeting at DCU Center? Contact our team for complimentary planning assistance.