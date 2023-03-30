People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Kennedy James

Visit Seattle has named Kennedy James as vice president of talent and culture. James will work alongside the Visit Seattle executive team to lead the DMO’s culture, DEI, recruiting, and benefits programs to ensure an equitable, inclusive, and innovative work environment. She has 20 years of experience helping organizations generate change. Most recently, James served as chief officer of people and operations at the Seattle-based Gottman Institute.

Jean Schulte

The Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club in Dana Point, California, has appointed Jean Schulte as director of sales, with a focus on group and incentive sales. She has more than 30 years of hospitality experience, most recently working as director of group sales and incentive at Turtle Bay Resort.

Karen Staples

During Visit Salt Lake’s Year in Review and Awards Luncheon, Karen Staples, CMP, CASE, managing director of sales for the East Coast office, was awarded the 17th annual Dianne Nelson Binger Sales Leadership Award. Staples is responsible for booking all meeting and convention business in the Washington, D.C., and northeast regions and is the PCMA New York Chapter immediate past-president through 2023.