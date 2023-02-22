People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Heather Farley and Don Pazour

Access Intelligence, a business-to-business media, events, and information organization, has promoted Heather Farley from COO to CEO. In this position, Farley — who served as COO for nine years — will lead the organization’s more than 200 employees who work in a dozen global market sectors. Farley succeeds Don Pazour, who has served as CEO since 2000. Pazour will become executive chairman.

Darcel Ivey

The Georgia International Convention Center (GICC) has promoted Darcel Ivey to senior sales manager. Ivey has worked with the GICC team for nearly 25 years. In her new role, Ivey solicits new and existing business for the Gateway Center Campus, including the convention center, Gateway Center Arena, and the historic College Park Golf Course. Ivey works to secure event space for corporate and public community events, as well as trade shows and conferences. She is additionally responsible for generating for proposals and contracts, and attends industry events.

Ryan Duffy

Watermark Beach Resort in Osoyoos, British Columbia has appointed Ryan Duffy as director of sales and marketing. Duffy has more than 25 years of experience in operations, advertising, marketing, and sales, and currently serves as president of the South Okanagan Chamber of Commerce.