People on the Move

David Duncan

Explore St. Louis has hired David Duncan as chief sales officer. In this role, Duncan will use his more than 30 years of sales and marketing leadership experience to ensure Explore St. Louis continues its upward trajectory in attracting meetings and conventions to the region. Additionally, Duncan will focus efforts on positioning AC Next Gen, the expansion and enhancement of America’s Center, as a top-tier facility. Duncan spent many years in St. Louis’ hotel industry. Most recently, he worked as director of sales and marketing at the Sheraton Grand Nashville Downtown.

Joel Sallee

Louisville Tourism has added Joel Sallee to its team as convention development sales assistant, supporting the health and medical, scientific and engineering, and hobby markets, as well as the religious, social welfare, and direct selling markets. Sallee most recently worked with the Bowling Green Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, as well as the Lou City Football Club.

Rhonda Khabir

Aqua-Aston Hospitality, an operating business of Marriott Vacations Worldwide, has promoted Rhonda Khabir to the role of senior vice president of sales and marketing. In this role, Khabir’s responsibilities include business and market expansion, strategic direction for promotion and advertising, sales success, customer satisfaction, and leadership of the sales and marketing department. Khabir joined Aqua-Aston in 2018 as the company’s vice president of sales, bringing with her more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry. Before joining Aqua-Aston, she spent nine years at Great Wolf Resorts.