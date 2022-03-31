People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

John Ehlenfeldt

Visit Dana Point, the destination marketing organization for Dana Point, California, has hired John Ehlenfeldt as executive director. He joins the Visit Dana Point team with more than 25 years of experience working in the hospitality industry, and most recently served as executive vice president at Visit Huntington Beach. In his new role, Ehlenfeldt will lead the DMO’s operational strategy, create unique programs and promotional opportunities, and serve as a liaison between stakeholders, the city, and the organization.

Matthew Donegan-Ryan

Matthew Donegan-Ryan has been named CEO of EventsAIR, an Australian events management software provider. He brings deep event technology domain expertise, as well as experience working with event planners, to his new role. Donegan-Ryan previously worked in leadership positions at Hopin, Swapcard, and Cvent.

Marijana Simmons

Thesis Hotel Miami has appointed Marijana Simmons as its new director of sales and marketing. Simmons will lead the hotel’s sales and marketing team, devise strategic sales and marketing plans, and oversee revenue management. Simmons joins Thesis Hotel Miami with more than 15 years of experience in hospitality sales, hotel management, and real estate. She most recently served as director of sales and marketing for InterContinental Hotels Group at EVEN Hotel in New York City.