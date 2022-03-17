People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Shane Jackson, Caryn Mousley, Anthony Nelson, and Nicholas Rigas

The Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau (PHLCVB) has announced several promotions and a new hire. Shane Jackson has joined PHLCVB as national accounts manager for the Northeast market. A more than 20-year veteran of the Philadelphia tourism and hospitality industry, Jackson previously served as senior sales executive for the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown. Before joining Marriott in 2007, he worked as marketing manager for Talley Management Group and national sales manager for the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Caryn Mousley has been promoted to destination services manager. Mousely’s new role is devoted to servicing the PHLCVB’s large convention groups and citywides, liaising between clients, vendors, city services, and hotel partners.

Anthony Nelson has been promoted to national accounts director. In his new position, Nelson is responsible for booking citywide conventions for the Western half of the U.S., focusing primarily on association and corporate markets. He is also handling the Southeast market and a vertical in the sports market.

Finally, Nicholas Rigas has been promoted to the PHLCVB’s director of events and experiences. Rigas will lead a dedicated events team to coordinate and execute events for partners, clients, and external stakeholders.

Sadie Kealey

Sadie Kealy has been appointed market director of sales and marketing at The Marriott, Westin and Springhill Suites Milwaukee Downtown. Previously, Kealey held sales leadership roles at Heart of America Group, Carlson Rezidor Hotel Group, and Springhill Suites by Marriott.

Tony Ovalle

Tony Ovalle has been named sales manager at Ambassador Chicago, a JDV by Hyatt Hotel. Ovalle has nearly seven years of experience in hospitality management and back-of-house operations. In his role at Ambassador Chicago, Ovalle will oversee weddings, special events, association gatherings, and sports. Prior to joining Ambassador Chicago, Ovalle worked for Claridge House and was part of the opening team at the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel.