People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

April Smith and Katie Brickman

The Oklahoma City Convention and Visitors Bureau (OKC CVB) has added new staff members to its team to support the convention and leisure demand for the destination. April Smith has been hired as convention sales manager, with a focus on bringing meetings to Oklahoma City. Before joining the OKC CVB, Smith held various hotel leadership positions with Raymond Management Company in operations and sales over the past 16 years. Katie Brickman has been named convention services manager. She will assist meeting planners with logistics and servicing needs for incoming meetings and conventions. Previously, Brickman was an inside sales representative at Paycom.

Tony Yousfi

Fontainebleau Las Vegas, set to open in 2023, has appointed Tony Yousfi as senior vice president of sales, catering, and conference services. He will lead the resort’s conference and convention division, including sales, catering, conference services, leisure sales, special events, group dining, and convention marketing. Yousfi previously served as chief growth officer for Carver Road Hospitality and as vice president of sales, services, catering, group dining, and weddings at MGM Resorts International, where he served on the opening team of ARIA Resort & Casino and Vdara Hotel & Spa.

Shanda Cartwright

Shanda Cartwright has joined the Fort Worth Convention Center as sales and events manager. She will be responsible for increasing the venue’s share of local meetings, events, and galas. Cartwright began her career with Spurs Sports & Entertainment before moving to the Broadmoor Hotel and Resort and then the Denver Broncos. She helped open the AT&T Stadium in Dallas and worked with the Mavericks at American Airlines Center in 2010 NBA All-Star tournament. Cartwright also has experience working in sales and event management for The Fort Worth Club and Trinity Food & Beverage, the Fort Worth Convention Center’s exclusive catering and concessions provider.