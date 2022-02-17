Webinar: Pulling Back the Convening Leaders Curtain: Experience Design

PCMA’s Event and Education Leaders Tonya Almond and Carrie Johnson will reveal the CL22 design journey from planning through execution. They’ll share how the original experience evolved from the initial plan and touch on health and safety protocols, the PCMA Promenade, education content pillars, our hybrid experience, and more.

Bring your burning questions and learn straight from the source how Convening Leaders 2022 was intentionally designed—and the ultimate experience that was delivered in Las Vegas and online.