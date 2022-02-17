News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
Your Work Is Not Your God: Welcome to the Age of the Burnout Epidemic
Why is burnout is so prevalent in our society? The Guardian suggests that we have given work too much weight, subscribing to the promise that if you work hard, you will live a good life: not just a life of material comfort, but a life of social dignity, moral character, and spiritual purpose.
Stressed? Instead of Distracting Yourself, Try Paying Closer Attention
It’s counterintuitive, but an effective way to manage life’s stressors actually involves slowing down and paying very close attention. Jon Kabat-Zinn, the founder of mindfulness-based stress reduction, explains to NPR how to begin a meditation practice — and how doing so can help you seize the present moment.
‘Flexible Hours’ Often Mean More Work, Especially for Women
Workers want the freedom to set their own hours. But in her book The Flexibility Paradox, University of Kent sociologist Heejung Chung says those who chase flexibility — defined as some control over one’s time and place of work — may be setting themselves up for trouble. WIRED has more about how social expectations push employees to expand the work day.
Leaning Into the Hybrid Workplace
The CEO of Avenue, a certified B-Corp digital marketing agency, shares with B the Change how the company has transitioned into a fully remote company and become more intentional about planning in-person teambuilding activities and planning retreats.