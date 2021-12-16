People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Stephen Perry and Walt Leger III

Stephen Perry, president and CEO of New Orleans & Company since 2002, has announced he will retire, effective Dec. 31, 2022. Walter “Walt” Leger III, New Orleans & Company’s executive vice president and general counsel, will succeed Perry on Jan. 1, 2023. Before joining New Orleans & Company in 2019, Leger practiced law for 16 years and served as Louisiana’s youngest ever Speaker Pro Tempore of the Louisiana House of Representatives.

Kathy Nelson

Kathy Nelson has been named as the new shared leader of Kansas City Sports Commission and Visit KC, effective Jan. 1. After serving as the president and CEO of the KC Sports Commission and Foundation for the last 10 years, Nelson will now provide strategic oversight to both regional organizations in her newly expanded role. She will generate economic development for the destination through meetings, conventions, sports, and tourism.

Kimber Foster

Visit Greater Palm Springs (Visit GPS) has named Kimber Foster as director of Palm Springs Tourism. In this role, Foster will work closely with the Palm Springs Bureau of Tourism to drive awareness and increase visitation to the city and will lead the development and implementation of the City of Palm Springs strategic marketing plan. Foster brings 20 years of nonprofit, agency, and DMO marketing and communications experience to this role. She joins Visit GPS from Grapevine, Texas, where she served as director of marketing and communications for the Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau for the past five years.

David Peckinpaugh and Steve Maritz

David Peckinpaugh has been promoted from president of Maritz Global Events to president and CEO of Maritz Holdings, effective Jan. 1. Peckinpaugh succeeds Steve Maritz, who will move into an executive chairman role following nearly 25 years leading the company as CEO and chairman. Peckinpaugh will continue to serve as president of Maritz Global events while taking on his new role.