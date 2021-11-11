People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Billie Jo Poufcas

GES has appointed Billie Jo Poufcas as account director. She will lead an account team focused on managing large program healthcare accounts. Poufcas brings more than 15 years of leadership, strategy, and healthcare program management experience to GES. Most recently, she served as account director for 3D Exhibits and Matrex Exhibits.

Kaitlyn Giguere

Omni Barton Creek Resort and Spa in Austin, Texas, has appointed Kaitlyn Giguere as director of resort activities. She is responsible for designing and implementing all of the resort’s guest activities, hosted events, and on-property programming. Before joining Omni Barton Creek Resort and Spa, Giguere worked as the member services director at Reeves County Recreation Center.