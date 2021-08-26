People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Peter Gamez

Visit Oakland has named Peter Gamez as president and CEO. His initial goal is to dive into the organization’s financial, legal, and governance standings to help determine how to recover and rebuild from the impact of the pandemic. Gamez will also amplify the tourism voice of Oakland through partnerships with neighboring DMOs. Gamez, who has 32 years of travel industry experience, has held executive and senior sales positions with Two Roads Hospitality, Commune Hotels + Resorts, and more.

Angi Van Berg

Angi Van Berg, CEM, will join Fern as senior national sales manager, effective Sept. 13. She will focus on business development related to key trade show and association business across North America. Van Berg previously worked at Louisville Tourism.

Christine McEntee

Association Investment Partners (AIP), an investment fund for trade associations, has added Christine McEntee to its investment board. McEntee has worked as an association leader for more than 25 years. Most recently, she served as CEO of the American Geophysical Union.