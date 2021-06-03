People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Darin Riggio

Salamander Hotels & Resorts has appointed Darin Riggio as director of sales and marketing at Innisbrook, A Salamander Resort in Tampa Bay, Florida. He will manage property-wide sales and marketing efforts, including developing new business and enhancing the group segment. Riggio has more than a decade of hospitality leadership experience and most recently served as resort sales director at Disney Meetings & Events.

Fernanda Jaime

Inn at the Mission San Juan Capistrano, an Autograph Collection Hotel, has named Fernanda Jaime as its new director of event planning and operations. Jaime will lead the execution of all event operations and the event management strategy. She has held positions in catering, conference services, and sales for nearly 15 years. Jaime previously served as the director of weddings and social events at The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, California.

Robert Contreras

Caribe Royale Orlando has added Robert Contreras to its team as the new director of rooms. Contreras has nearly 29 years of hospitality experience, including 11 years with the Orlando World Center Marriott, where he most recently served as director of room operations. He has spent his entire career in loading as an expert in enhancing guest services and experiences.