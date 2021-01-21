People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Nicole Rogers

The San Francisco Travel Association has named Nicole Rogers as its new executive vice president and chief sales officer, effective March 1. In her new role, Rogers will oversee all convention division activities, including the development and implementation of sales strategies, citywide group business optimization, long-range sales and marketing of the city and county of San Francisco’s major convention facilities, including Moscone Center. Rogers has worked with Marriott for the last 20 years. Previous positions included on-property director of sales and marketing at Marriot Union Square, Marriott Marquis, and Marriott Fisherman’s Wharf.

Steve Yearwood and Olivia Woodward

Visit Plano has named Steve Yearwood as its new association and SMERF sales manager. Yearwood, who joined the team in January, is responsible for booking association and SMERF conventions, meetings, and events, and securing hotel room nights in Plano. He previously worked for Aimbridge Hospitality, where he served as group sales manager.

Olivia Woodward has been named event services coordinator. She manages logistics, arrangements, and services for Visit Plano clients once they have been booked in Plano. Woodward, who joined Visit Plano in November 2020, also assists meeting planners in coordinating events in each of the CVB’s targeted market segments, including corporate, association, government, sports, and SMERF. Most recently, Woodward served as dual event specialist with Marriott International.

Kathy Reak and Pam Sherfesee

Visit Colorado Springs (VCOS) has promoted Kathy Reak to the role of vice president of sales. Reak, who started her career at VCOS in 1997, previously served as senior director of sales. Reak’s promotion follows the retirement of Pam Sherfesee in December. Sherfesee was with VCOS for 26 years and led its group sales team in booking meetings and events. Under her leadership, VCOS won multiple awards for excellence in customer service to meeting and event planners.

Greg Kaul

Greg Kaul has been chosen to lead the 360 Destination Group operation in Florida as regional general manager. Kaul, who joined the organization in 2018 and has more than 20 years of sales and management experience, currently manages three 360 Destination Group offices in Texas.