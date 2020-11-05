People on the Move

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.
Claude Molinari
Claude Molinari, general manager of TCF Center, has been named president and CEO of the Detroit Metro Convention & Visitors Bureau (DMCVB), effective Jan. 1, 2021. He will succeed current president and CEO Larry Alexander, who is retiring after 22 years leading the DMCVB. Molinari will also oversee the direction of the Detroit Sports Commission, a DMCVB subsidiary. In his current role, Molinari is responsible for managing day-to-day operations and business development, including budget, forecasting and financing, and implementing safety, security, and crisis management programs for TCF Center.
Michael Poutawa
Wharf Hotels has named Michael Poutawa as its new group director of restaurants, bars, and events. Poutawa, who has more than 20 years of culinary and hospitality experience, has held senior positions with luxury hotel groups in China, Thailand, and Doha. In his new roles, he will lead sustainable efforts for the group and drive new food and beverage marketing initiatives, brand signatures, and standards for the hotels.