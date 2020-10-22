People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Annett Polaszewski-Plath

Annett Polaszewski-Plath has been named CEO of Interprefy. She succeeds founder Kim Ludvigsen, who founded the firm in 2014. Polaszewski-Plath, who was born and studied in Germany, has spent years working in the United Kingdom and the United States, and recently relocated to Zurich, Switzerland. She has held multiple commercial leadership roles in global tech companies such as eBay and PayPal. Polaszewski-Plath most recently served as managing director at Eventbrite DACH.

Olivier Gompel

CBRE has named Olivier Gompel, who has worked in hotel advisory, operations, asset management, and valuation for more than 25 years, as its new managing director and practice leader of the company’s Midwest Hotels Advisory practice. Gompel, who is based in Chicago, previously worked for Hyatt, where he built the company’s feasibility department and oversaw all feasibility analyses worldwide.

Joe D’Alessandro and Ernest Wooden Jr.

Joe D’Alessandro, president and CEO of the San Francisco Travel Association, and Ernest Wooden Jr., former president and CEO of the San Francisco Tourism & Convention Board, will be honored as the 2020 inductees into the U.S. Travel Association Hall of Leaders. With these inductions, 102 travel industry leaders have been included in the U.S. Travel Hall of Leaders since it was established in 1969.

D’Alessandro has led the San Francisco Travel Association as president and CEO since 2006 and has actively promoted the city’s culture and heritage. Under his leadership, the annual number of visitors in San Francisco has surged 30 percent since 2009. Wooden’s long career in tourism and hospitality concluded with seven years as president and CEO of the Lose Angeles Tourism & Convention Board, from which he retired in June 2020. Under Wooden, Los Angeles experienced record-breaking visitation and welcomed more than 50 million visitors in 2018.