People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale       

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Alex Tisch

Alex Tisch has been named president of Loews Hotels & Co. Tisch joined Loews Hotels & Co in June 2017 from Loews Corporation, where he was vice president. In the last three years, he has led the creation and execution of the hotel company’s growth strategy, strengthened the company’s partnership with Comcast NBC Universal in Orlando, Florida, and developed a more data-driven approach for the organization’s commercial group. In his new role, he will continue to lead the commercial, acquisitions and development, and Loews Hotels at Universal Orlando Resort teams.

Madisen Kellogg

Madisen Kellogg has been appointed sales manager at Tru by Hilton Spokane Valley. She previously worked for Hilton Garden Inn, and most recently at the Oxford Suites Spokane Valley.

September 17, 2020

Related Posts