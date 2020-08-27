People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Terry Kopp and Andrew Heidt

Terry Kopp has retired as director of sales for the Boise Convention & Visitors Bureau. She joined the Boise CVB when the organization was established in 1982. Kopp and her team brought hundreds of events to Boise, including the 2009 Special Olympics World Winter Games.

Andrew Heidt will succeed Kopp as director of sales. He joined the Boise CVB in April 2018 as sales manager, where he was responsible for bringing meeting, convention, and reunion business to the Boise area. He will oversee a sales team of three and drive comprehensive sales and marketing strategies to bring conventions, sports, and special events to Boise.

Christopher Wan

The Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) has named Christopher Wan as director of facilities. Wan has been with BCCK since 2009, and previously served as the senior manager, corporate services.

Dionne Maniotes Hulsey

Dionne Maniotes Hulsey has joined Total Hospitality Industry Solutions as regional vice president of business development and ConventionPlanIt.com as director of sales. She will work with clients located in the Midwestern United States and Canada. Maniotes Hulsey has more than 30 years of experience in the meetings and events industry. She has worked with organizations such as Visit Spokane, Tourisme Montreal, Ottawa Tourism, Travel Alberta, and most recently, Shepard Exposition Services.