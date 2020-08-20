People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Kelly Blecke and Rosa Luke

The Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau (PHLCVB) has hired two new senior national account directors. Kelly Blecke will focus on the Washington, D.C., area, while Rosa Luke will concentrate on the Chicago market. Blecke has two decades of hotel sales experience and most recently served as the market senior account executive at the JW Marriott Indianapolis, focusing on the Washington, D.C., Virginia, and Maryland association and corporate markets. Luke has more than 25 years of sales experience and has worked for multiple destinations, hotels, and trade show organizers. Most recently, Luke served as senior sales manager for Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Puerto Rico Golf and Beach Resort, where she focused her sales efforts on the Midwest and West Coast markets.

Karen Kaufman

INNOV8 Meetings + Events has named Karen Kaufman, CMP, as a director of global accounts. Karen has years of experience in the corporate events industry and is a past vice president of the MPI Potomac Chapter.

Amber Heintz

Amber Heintz, CMP-HC, HMCC, has been promoted to the newly created position of vice president of program operations at Bishop-McCann. Heintz has more than 20 years of experience planning and managing events, and will now be responsible for leading all aspects of Bishop-McCann’s operations team. She most recently served as an account director for several Bishop-McCann pharmaceutical industry clients.