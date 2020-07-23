People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Philippe Zuber

Philippe Zuber has been named CEO of Kerzner International Limited in Dubai. He originally joined the organization in December 2015 as president and COO, One&Only Resorts. Most recently, Zuber served as COO for Kerzner International, also overseeing Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort and the Atlantis brand globally.

Sam Riches

Sam Riches has joined Nobu Hotel London Portman Square as director of sales and marketing. He has extensive experience in the luxury hotel space, and has worked for groups such as EDITION Hotels, Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts, and The Curtain Hotel & Members Club.

Irene Song

Irene Song has been hired as director of sales and marketing and lead sales enthusiast for Canopy by Hilton Jersey City. Song most recently worked as director of sales at two hotels under the Boast Hotels portfolio, Red Lion Inn & Suites and Holiday Inn Express.