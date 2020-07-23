News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
Back From Furlough? Here’s How to Navigate the Workforce
Whether working from a newly configured home office or returning to a now socially distant one, navigating the workforce for an employee returning from furlough is sure to feel different, writes Heather Nolan for AssociationSuccess.org. The most important thing for employers and employees to remember when people start to come back? Be flexible.
How You Can Be Indispensable at Work
Forbes checked in with Bruce Tulgan, author of The Art of Being Indispensable At Work, to see what you need to do to become an absolute necessity with your employer — even during uncertain times.
How to Stay Productive When the World Is on Fire
It feels impossible to get anything done right now. Here’s how to keep your head above water—without falling into the busy trap. WIRED has the story.
Why You Should Stop Second-Guessing Your Biggest Decisions
We put a lot of pressure on ourselves to make the “right” decision. Too much pressure, according to Fast Company. One thing to keep in mind: The decision is the start of a process, not the end of one.