Ascent Webinar: Unconscious Bias: Get Rid of the BS

America has finally erupted from the inhumanity of racism. All across America cities are burning, people are hurting, angry, confused, sad and quite frankly, just exhausted at being treated less than who they are. You can count on the fact that these same feelings will show up in the workplace; they won’t stay at home and politely wait until we get back in the evening. At work, we still have to show up, meet goals and work together. We can’t navigate these feelings by ignoring them. As you know, that is why we are here today.

Historically, organizations have led D&I by focusing on the business case or economic impacts, but it’s time to focus on the moral case. Racism is not an issue for black people to solve, it is a human issue and one that some of your members and employees encounter as a way of life. Take this time to unpack the BS in your organization, so that you can begin to listen, connect, and build authentic relationships.

Risha Grant talks about Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion through the lens of humanity using terms like BS or Bias Synapse as a way to explain our brain’s involvement in the processing and validation of bias. Whether implicit or conscious, bias is the number one threat to humanity and any company’s success; although it can often be an uncomfortable topic, Risha’s engaging approach helps attendees to easily understand the concept, without feeling bored or judged.

This webinar is brought to you as a part of PCMA Ascent:

Sponsored by:

