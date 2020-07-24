Why Singapore Can Offer Safe Events Like No Other Destination

Singapore is where ideas converge. It’s where innovators turn their passion for growth into new opportunities to connect and collaborate every day. And it’s no different during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here, the events industry is taking comprehensive measures to make sure safe, successful events are possible.

A commitment to safety and hygiene

As COVID-19 has altered the way we meet and do business in every corner of the globe, Singapore remains committed to ensuring the health and safety of citizens and visitors alike. With a cautious and calculated approach to re-opening, planners can feel more confident that events will transpire as intended. Travel intermediaries have adjusted business itineraries to cater to the new normal.

Plus, venues must uphold stringent safety and hygiene measures to protect attendees and staff during events. COVID-19 emergency response plans and infection control measures for before, during and after every event have been put in place, as well as limits on crowd size and density.

A trusted destination

Long regarded as a safe locale for international travelers of all kinds, Singapore offers one of the most politically stable destinations in the world. Guests will feel more at ease traveling to and from meetings in a location with a low crime rate. Here, there’s no shortage of state-of-the-art convention venues and world-class hotels—plus two integrated resorts. Singapore has long been a trusted gateway to the Asia marketplace, where more than four billion people are within a 7-hour flight radius.

Host your next business event in Singapore, where safety, hygiene and business are priorities.