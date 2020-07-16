People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale       

Dave Hilfman

The Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) has named Dave Hilfman as its interim executive director, effective immediately. Hilfman, who began his career in the travel industry with Eastern Airlines in 1981, retired from United Airlines as senior vice president of worldwide sales in 2018. He is familiar to GBTA members, sponsors, and leaders, and was honored in 2017 with GBTA’s ICON Award.

Brittney Cobb

INNOVA8 Meetings + Events has named Brittney Cobb as its new manager, global accounts. Cobb has more than 15 years of experience working in hotels, casinos, food and beverage, and special events. She is skilled in client management and customer relations, and received the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce Customer Service Award multiple years for her service in the hospitality industry. Previously, she served as executive assistant to the senior vice president at Suncoast Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

