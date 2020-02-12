People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Kaitlin Eskelson

Visit Salt Lake (VSL) has appointed Kaitlin Eskelson as its new president and CEO, effective March 16. Eskelson will lead the organization’s efforts to improve and increase Salt Lake’s visitor economy by attracting and providing support to meetings, conventions, events, and leisure travelers while also leading the way in environmental responsibility. Eskelson previously worked with VSL from 2006–2013 as director of tourism sales and marketing. Most recently, she served as executive director of the Utah Tourism Industry Association.

John Reyes

The Hawai’i Visitors and Convention Bureau (HVCB) has hired John Reyes as its new senior vice president, chief meetings, conventions, and incentives (MCI) sales officer. Reyes will oversee and direct HVCB’s global sales and marketing efforts for both citywide and single-property MCI business. Reyes has more than 30 years of hospitality and MCI experience. He most recently served as chief operating officer and executive vice president in the convention sales and services division of the San Francisco Travel Association.

Shawn Romeo

Shawn Romeo has been named director of sales and marketing at the newly opened AC Hotel Pleasanton in California. Romeo will oversee the hotel’s strategic sales and marketing promotion programs. Romeo brings more than 20 years of managerial, sales, and marketing leadership in the hotel and hospitality industry. Most recently, she served as the general manager of Hyatt House Pleasant Hill.