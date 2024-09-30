Their future in focus: Next Gen leaders speak up

The PCMA Next Gen Insight Paper provides a detailed examination of the ambitions and concerns of emerging leaders in the business events sector, as gleaned from discussions at the Convening Leaders 2024 summit. Fifty young professionals articulated their visions and anxieties through structured prompts: ‘I Wish We Could…’, ‘I Wonder If We Would…’, and ‘I Worry That We Won’t…’. These conversations highlighted a unified desire for an industry that is more inclusive, sustainable, and technologically advanced, valuing personal as well as professional growth.

Participants called for greater transparency regarding industry challenges, enhanced mentorship programmes, and standardised practices for accessibility and sustainability. They also emphasised the necessity of adopting cutting-edge technologies like AI to maintain pace with industry progress. Concerns were raised about the industry’s capacity to adapt swiftly, particularly in areas like sustainability and AI, with apprehensions about a potential decline in momentum for diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

Ronald Lim, a member of the PCMA APAC Advisory Board and Co-Founder of Think Tank Productions in Malaysia, concurred that these concerns are reflective of wider sentiments within the APAC region. Stressing the significance of innovation, he remarked, “We need to embrace curiosity and innovation to navigate today’s shifting economic landscape. Staying relevant involves adopting a data-driven approach, utilising AI and technology to enhance personalisation, streamline operations, and advance sustainability. Continuous learning and collaboration with industry peers are vital to remain at the forefront.”

“There are two notable opportunities—AI and sustainability. AI and emerging technologies are revolutionising the events industry by enhancing attendee experiences and simplifying the pre-event planning process, from personalised recommendations to automated logistical solutions. Conversely, the increased focus on sustainability presents opportunities for eco-friendly events, especially with brands that prioritise environmental responsibility. Green events not only correspond with global trends but also provide a competitive edge in attracting eco-conscious clients and partners,” Lim added.

The report reveals that the workshop encouraged participants to develop solutions across four hypothetical scenarios. Their innovative responses included implementing wellness credits, flexible work schedules, budget reallocations for promotions, and salary transparency. These scenarios aimed to cultivate a future-oriented organisation that attracts, retains, and nurtures young leaders.

A crucial insight from the discussions was the disparity between the advice of senior leaders and the realities faced by emerging professionals. While senior leaders stressed the importance of adaptability, continuous learning, and professional networks, young professionals emphasised the pressures of tight deadlines and the challenges in accessing growth opportunities.

The paper concludes with the participants’ bold “unreasonable requests,” mirroring their wish for an industry that is more innovative, inclusive, and supportive of both personal and professional development. These insights establish the groundwork for continued dialogue aimed at narrowing the gap between senior and next-generation professionals and shaping the future of the business events industry.

According to fellow PCMA APAC Advisory Board member and COO of EX-R Consulting Ltd., Helen Mok, senior leaders in this region have traditionally favoured physical, immersive experiences, whereas emerging leaders prefer a blend of digital, social, and experiential learning. This generational divide leads to differing expectations of what an experience should encompass. To bridge this gap, it is vital for senior leaders to cultivate a more open, transparent, and supportive environment that values and integrates the diverse perspectives and voices of younger talent. This approach not only recognises but actively involves the contributions of the next generation, fostering motivation and growth within the industry.

Lerayne Lam, Senior Creative Director for EX-R Consulting Ltd., shares her perspective as a millennial, “The contrast between generations in the workplace is characterised by differing career advancement philosophies: the older generation, built on competence, traditionally advanced through linear career ladders, valuing experience and systematic growth. In contrast, the next generation, built on confidence, has utilised the rise of new media to carve out alternative pathways, often circumventing traditional hierarchies to become entrepreneurs and Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs).”

Lam also identifies where the opportunity for successful intergenerational synergy lies, “Despite these differences, there is substantial potential for integration, where the seasoned expertise of the older generation enriches the innovative approaches of the newer. This synergy not only promotes mutual learning but also ensures adaptability, as each new wave of technological advancement—like blockchain and AI—demands that even the most experienced professionals continuously update their skills and perspectives.”

Access the PCMA Next Gen Insight Paper for detailed perspectives.