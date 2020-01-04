PCMA Foundation Expands Number — and Scope — of Scholarships

Author: Convene Editors

The PCMA Foundation continues to make scholarships a key focus, funding 161 in 2019 — an increase from the year before — and launching new scholarship programs.

Through these scholarships, the Foundation helps promising students and professionals get the education and resources they need to advance their careers in the business events industry. The grants go to people at every level of their careers, from undergraduates and people transitioning into the workforce to young professionals and industry veterans who need funding to continue their education.

“The scholarship programs are a cornerstone initiative of the Foundation’s work, as we look to developing deserving and passionate students and business events strategists focused on their professional development,” said Gary Murakami, CMP, CMM, a member of the PCMA Foundation Board of Trustees and chair of the board’s Scholarships Committee.

“The Foundation,” added Carol McGury, MPS, 2019 chair of the PCMA Foundation Board of Trustees, “is again making a significant impact on our community through its investments in scholarships and supporting the development of next-generation leaders. I want to thank all who contributed for helping to make an impact.”

New scholarship programs launched in 2019 include the Humanitarian Scholarship, which the Foundation is offering in partnership with Louisville Tourism.

In recognition of Louisville’s “Compassionate City” designation, the scholarship centers on humanitarian and social-impact efforts, awarded to those in the business events industry who are making a difference in the lives of others. Qualified applicants, the Foundation says, lead or develop programs and initiatives in inclusion, empowerment, social innovation and/or cause awareness.

At Convening Leaders this week, the spotlight has been on the Foundation’s Roy B. Evans Scholarship Fund. An onstage video salute to Evans, the longtime former PCMA president and CEO who died this past July at age 83, is part of a $250,000 PCMA Foundation fundraising challenge for the scholarship, awarded annually and providing $7,500 toward tuition for two top undergraduate students.

Since 2005, the Roy B. Evans Scholarship has supported 45 university students as they get their start in the business events industry.

“We are delighted to provide the opportunity for distinguished individuals who will shape the future of our events industry from the connections and education they will receive from these scholarships,” Murakami said. “And it is only through the generous support of our members and benefactors that the PCMA Foundation can continue to fund these initiatives. We look forward to 2020 to continue to increase the number of scholarships provided.”

Learn more about the PCMA Foundation scholarship programs at the PCMA scholarships page.