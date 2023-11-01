PCMA Foundation gifts scholarships to support APAC event professionals

In the fast-paced world of event management, staying ahead of the curve is essential for delivering unforgettable attendee experiences.

Discover how harnessing transformative technologies can elevate your events to new heights. From artificial intelligence to cutting-edge tools, the Enhancing Events with AI certificate course will delve into the realm of AI for events, empowering you to become a confident user and amplify the impact of your events.

Learn the technical aspects of meeting and production and unlock the secrets to creating visually stunning and immersive event experiences. Gain insights through the Technical Meeting & Event Production certificate course into cost efficiency strategies, enabling you to optimize your resources and maximize your organizational value.

PCMA Foundation is committed to supporting the APAC event community through its scholarships for PCMA courses listed below that are designed to future proof careers. These online courses are on-demand, self-paced learning that will suit each’s schedule.

Open to members and non-members in the APAC region, scholarships are available for event professionals who have worked in the industry for at least one year.

Entry Criteria

Open to all event professionals (PCMA Members and Non-Members) working in Conferences, Corporate Events, Exhibitions, Incentives, Meetings or similar in the APAC region.

Submissions are due: 15 November 2023