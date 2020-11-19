With the COVID-19 pandemic placing extraordinary pressure on the business events industry, the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) is ushering in a new era of innovation so that groups can meet safely today for a stronger tomorrow. The facility continues to enhance its state-of-the-art spaces and technology solutions to suit the changing needs of its conferences, trade shows, and conventions.
Three scalable solutions — the Lecture Hall, Linda W. Chapin Theatre, and the Destination Lounge — have been designed in partnership with audiovisual tech company LMG to offer groups a more seamless virtual or hybrid experience.
- Lecture Hall: Based in the OCCC’s West Building, this flexible, 4,000-square-foot venue includes the Executive Studio, which represents the latest component of the OCCC’s “Meeting Safely” campaign. It delivers custom digital solutions for hybrid programs and features classroom-style seating to accommodate a physically distanced audience, while providing a customizable canvas for lighting, AV, and digital solutions.
- Linda W. Chapin Theatre: The 35,000-square-foot theater features an exclusive 97,000-watt audio system, intuitive lighting, and a full proscenium stage with fly system — perfect for large-scale productions.
- Destination Lounge: With more than 7,000 square-feet of multifunctional networking space, this cutting-edge venue offers organizers a contemporary space with robust technological solutions.
‘Meeting Safely’ in Practice
In October, the OCCC welcomed the American Academy of Optometry (AAO)’s Academy 2020 At Home virtual conference. Headquartered in Orlando, the AAO selected the OCCC to host its virtual conference following a record-breaking in-person meeting held at the OCCC in 2019.
“We chose the convention center because of our longstanding partnership [with the OCCC], its standing in the community and the industry, and for what it could provide for our team to be safe and socially distanced yet provide a great experience for more than 6,400 attendees from across 55 countries,” said the organization’s CEO, Peter Scott, MBA, CAE, APR.
