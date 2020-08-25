Ocean Center Daytona Beach: More Space for Social Distancing

Daytona Beach is a hidden gem in Florida—and the ideal location for your next event. Here, attendees can expect near-perfect weather, year-round, ample sunshine and loads of off-site activities. And with a convention center big enough to fit crowds of all sizes there is plenty of space for social distancing.

For starters, Ocean Center Daytona Beach is larger than you might think. With 200,000 total square feet of meeting space, there’s room for both large-scale and intimate events, even with social distancing. There’s more than 32,000 square feet of meeting space where attendees can spread out. Or, space attendees apart in the 9,300-seat arena or 14,000-square-foot ballroom that can accommodate 800 seats banquet-style. Smaller facilities just can’t offer the room that planners need in a COVID-19 era.

Perhaps that’s why the Convention Center temporarily transformed its 93,000-square-foot exhibition space (which typically accommodates more than 500 booths) into a central distribution hub for a critical supply chain. The temporary warehouse space helped emergency teams and personnel to sort and distribute life-saving equipment to local front line workers who needed it most.

Plus, because of its size, the Convention Center is staffed with some of the most experienced and qualified professionals in the industry, and has policies and procedures in place to adequately sanitize like large arenas do. With experience hosting large international events—Shriners International and National Cheerleading Association, to name a couple—there’s no challenge Ocean Center can’t handle.

Take advantage of all the space Ocean Center Daytona Beach has to offer.