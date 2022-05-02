NOW is the time to rediscover the unconventional Thailand

On April 1, 2022, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) bid adieu to 43 business events professionals—focusing on Conventions, Meetings, and Incentives segments—from 15 countries who participated in the Bureau’s first familiarization trip in two years. Taking place from March 26 to April 1 in the country’s capital Bangkok and world-renowned Phuket, the trip, dubbed “Thailand NOW” showcased the unparalleled Thai hospitality, the destination’s flexibility, versatility, and capability to serve as a world-class host city. It successfully marked Thailand’s reopening for tourism and business events. Some highlights of more to come:

Upcoming Events and World-Class Conventions Lineup

TCEB, in its capacity as Convention and Exhibition Bureau as well as national bidder, has worked with its network of industry partners both on national and international levels and attracted numerous events to Thailand. In 2022, the country will welcome the high-profile Global Summit of Women, scheduled from June 23–25 in Bangkok, as the first large-scale international convention held face-to-face in two years. The group will shine the spotlight on Thailand’s MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) industry as the country reopens and prepares for a rapid rebound in international business events. In July, a group of 10,000 delegates from a Singapore-based manufacturing and supply chain corporation will also visit Bangkok for a meeting and incentive trip. For the rest of 2022, TCEB expects to welcome 136 Meetings & Incentives groups and support 47 Exhibitions. For Conventions, apart from 23 TCEB-supported international events announced for 2022, Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders’ Summit 2022, scheduled for November 18-19 in Bangkok, will be a highlight attracting the world’s attention to Thailand.

From 2023 onwards, Thailand will be the host destination of multiple world-class events such as ICCA Congress 2023, Thailand International Air Show in 2025 and Udon Thani International Horticultural Expo 2026, to name a few.

The Path to Net Zero Carbon Events

TCEB has joined hands with partner organizations and signed an MoU on Carbon Balance Project Cooperation to enable carbon-neutral activities. In addition, TCEB has cooperated with Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (or TGO) to assess event carbon footprint and develop a Carbon Footprint guidebook and application for organizing carbon-neutral events. So far, TCEB has hosted seven carbon-neutral events and 40 sustainable events. The goal is to reduce carbon footprint by 100,000 kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) in 2022 and for Thailand to become a sustainable conventions destination.

Convene Plus BCG and Other Supports

TCEB has a dedicated subvention program for associations and PCOs looking to convene in Thailand. Dubbed “Convene Plus BCG”, the incentive is a newly curated convention supporting scheme that aims to serve an ever-changing demands and formats of global conventions whilst implementing dynamic portfolio of service and support as well as simplified criteria with redefined, legacy-inspiring value propositions according to the Bio-Circular-Green Economy (BCG) model. Supports also include Bid Assistance, Convention Planning Service, Promotion and Marketing Support and Financial Support and Bonus Subventions.

