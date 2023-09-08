5 Unique New Orleans Experiences for Corporate and Incentive Groups

Author: Nancy Mann Jackson

Orchestrating memorable, one-of-a-kind events for corporate and incentive groups is a daunting task, but New Orleans is up to the challenge. The destination is known for its distinctive music, food, and festive atmosphere, making it the perfect destination to reward high achievers and groups of all kinds. And in addition to its more iconic experiences — like indulging in sugary beignets and a night of live jazz — the city offers plenty of unique, group-friendly excursions and venues. Below, five options to consider for your next event in New Orleans.

Host a private dinner under the oaks in City Park. In the heart of New Orleans and spanning approximately 1,300 acres, City Park is one of the largest urban parks in the United States. The park is home to the New Orleans Museum of Art, Louisiana Children’s Museum, and Sydney and Walda Besthoff Sculpture Garden, but one of its most remarkable features is its collection of more than 200 live oak trees, some of which are estimated to be more than 800 years old. Gather your group under the oaks for a dining experience they won’t soon forget.

Share a toast high above Canal Street. Vue Orleans, one of the city’s newest attractions, is an interactive experience atop the Four Seasons Hotel New Orleans on Canal Street. Featuring one-of-a kind exhibits celebrating the city’s confluence of cultures, Vue Orleans tells the story of New Orleans’ origins and provides a comprehensive overview of the city’s footprint. Its 360-degree view of the city makes it perfect backdrop for a cocktail reception, gala dinner, or networking event.

Charter an offshore angling experience. The waters around New Orleans are known for their abundance of fish species, making it a popular destination for fishing enthusiasts. An offshore chartered fishing trip is a great opportunity for attendees to deepen bonds with each other while taking in the beauty of the Gulf Coast.





Hit the links. Golfers of all skills levels can enjoy a top-notch golfing experience in the Crescent City. TPC Louisiana features an exceptional championship golf course with 18 professional-level holes meticulously maintained to meet the highest standards of the PGA TOUR. Also, City Park and Audubon Park offer inviting options for golf-centered corporate outings or teambuilding activities.

Make a difference. Groups can give back to local communities wherever they are, but with its coastal location New Orleans provides a special opportunity to support local sustainability and coastal restoration. Attendees can get involved in native planting projects or contribute to oyster shell recycling efforts. With dozens of participating restaurants, the local oyster shell recycling program has already constructed more than 8,000 feet of new oyster shell reef, effectively combating erosion and creating a thriving habitat for marine life.

In New Orleans, groups can discover a welcoming, cultural haven. Outdoor adventures blend with cultural richness and high-end amenities, making corporate and incentive events truly memorable.