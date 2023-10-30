Moving Parking and Mobility Into the Future

Most of us don’t think much about parking until we find ourselves circling a lot in search of a space or have to put our parallel parking skills to the test. But “if you own a car, use public transportation, go to work or school, use health care, shop, or dine out,” said Rita Pagan, DES, director of events & exhibits for the International Parking and Mobility Institute (IMPI), “parking and mobility choices affect you.”

Originally called the International Parking Institute when it was founded in 1962, IMPI updated its name in 2015 to reflect “a critical shift from thinking of parking as a single business,” Pagan told Convene, “to a far more complex one,” sitting at the intersection of urban planning, real estate, technology, and mobility. The industry’s increasingly interconnected nature means that IMPI’s Parking & Mobility Conference & Expo draws attendees from a wide range of institutions that own or manage parking facilities and are part of IMPI’s membership. Participants include both frontline workers and executives from convention centers, airports, health-care campuses, universities, government agencies, and more. Architects, engineers, and contractors also are among the annual event’s long and varied registrant list.

“IMPI is the largest association for professionals who work in parking, transportation, and mobility — the professionals that keep people, goods, and services moving,” Pagan said.

Future Focused

The conference’s wide range of sessions included:

Can Parking Your Car Improve Your Mood? Exploring the Effects of Parking on Mental Health

Global Trends in Parking, Transportation, & Mobility

Event Parking: True Success Is Beyond the Lots

Think Small: Toronto’s Cargo Bike Mini Hubs Tackle the Last Mile Challenge

The event’s most popular sessions this year zeroed in on concerns for the future, including digital infrastructure for curb management — on-street parking, bus stops, outdoor seating, loading zones, and pedestrians all “fight for space at the curb,” Pagan said — and challenges brought on by the growth of electric bikes and cars.

“Parking” means coming to a full stop, but IMPI’s members keep moving forward. “Our professionals manage this dynamic environment,” Pagan said, “accommodating rapid changes in both society and technology.”

Casey Gale is managing editor at Convene. Illustration by Carmen Segovia

