Meet in Phoenix‚ and Meet Your Sustainability Goals

You might already know that Phoenix is a jewel of the desert—and a meeting planner’s dream in terms of premier venues, vibrant culture and dining scene, and unrivaled outdoor activities. But did you know that this city is also a fantastic choice for planners looking to meet greener goals?

Phoenix has invested more than $700 million in recent years in sustainability projects, including convenient public transit options to get attendees between meeting venues, downtown destinations, airport, and more with ease. And ambitious sustainability goals—including a 50 percent reduction in carbon emissions by 2030—are on the horizon. LEED-certified meeting spaces, farm-to-table dining, and ample eco-conscious but luxurious accommodations are just some of what your attendees will enjoy when you meet in Phoenix.