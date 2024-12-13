How To Ensure Your Medical Meeting is Ready for a Global Audience

Cross-border collaboration is key in fueling new breakthroughs to advance healthcare. For international attendees, however, getting to a meeting isn’t easy — and it’s not simply about travel headaches or high costs. As the compliance landscape continues to evolve, consider these three lessons to welcome a global audience to your next meeting.
Reevaluate Your Meeting Marketing
If you are hoping to welcome Europeans to your meeting, “your meeting website cannot have any information that is considered touristic [under the European guidelines],” said Patricia Andrade, vice president of international marketing and compliance at ABTS Convention Services. “If the website has any details about going to see an attraction, it is not compliant.”
However, Andrade — who will lead an international compliance education session at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13 at Convening Leaders 2025 — recognizes the challenge that the restriction creates between an event and a host city. After all, destinations aren’t simply looking for attendees to only attend educational sessions. With that in mind, she recommends removing from the meeting’s website any mention of what to do during down time and instead include a link to a dedicated CVB landing page hosted on its own site.
Be Ready for More Regulations in More Places
Europe’s strict controls have been top of mind for meeting planners since 2018,, when the guidelines went into effect, and Andrade points out that “Europe is always slightly ahead” when it comes to regulation. “These restrictions are going to appear more and more across different markets,” Andrade says. “These regulations often appear suddenly, catching planners off guard. One day, they’re issued, and it seems like everyone panics.”
Consider India, which recently unveiled a requirement for medical professionals to demonstrate a legitimate reason for attending international meetings. “The industry has to make a case that the experts speaking there won’t be able to be accessed elsewhere,” Andrade said. “I expect many medical associations will be getting calls from Indian doctors and sponsors asking about the process to attend the meeting or even imposing their own requirements on the association.”
She adds that India has not had a historical reputation for tight controls around sponsorship and attendance, which serves as a reminder for planners to be prepared for new regulations coming from unlikely places.
Put Yourself in the International Attendee’s Shoes
For many international doctors, attending a medical meeting in the U.S. involves navigating a complex web of compliance regulations, visa requirements, and logistical hurdles. Andrade emphasizes the importance of understanding the compliance frameworks that govern international sponsorship and offering participants clear guidance on the steps they need to take to attend.
“Compliance isn’t just about following rules,” Andrade said. “It’s about creating a culturally sensitive communications strategy where international doctors feel supported, respected, and able to fully participate.”
Andrade underscores the value of listening to international attendees to better understand their needs. “We need to hear voices from around the world,” she said. “Our medical associations aspire to be the true global leaders. If we only listen to the American voices, how are we going to reach that goal?”
