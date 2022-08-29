MCI Group Launches Association Engagement Index 2022

PCMA and the European Society of Association Executives are the first two associations to endorse MCI’s latest global Engagement Index to benchmark how well professional societies, individual member organizations, and trade associations — all of which can participate by Sept. 10 for free — engage with their members and customers.

Author: Convene Editors

PCMA and the European Society of Association Executives (ESEA) are the first two associations endorsing the global Association Engagement Index developed by MCI.

The Index uses proven methodology to measure the engagement and strength of the relationships between organizations — whether they are professional societies, individual member organizations, or trade associations — and their members and the broader association community. The Index not only measures the effectiveness of an individual organization’s engagement strategies, it delivers critical insights as to the expectations, and short-term preferences of members and customers in terms of future engagement, connectivity, and participation in events and association activities.

“We know many associations are grappling with engagement and have no way to measure members’ expectations moving forward,” said Nikki Walker, MCI’s global vice president of engagement, associations & communities, in a press release. “The Association Engagement Index’s solid definition of engagement, its metrics and benchmark provide them with the perfect tool to evaluate the status quo and anticipate tomorrow’s needs.”

“The insights gained from this benchmark study will be immensely valuable to each participating association as well as the association community at large, helping us all unravel the evolving nature of engagement in the post-pandemic environment,” said PCMA President and CEO Sherrif Karamat. “PCMA is proud to endorse the Association Engagement Index and, since spaces are limited, we encourage associations to register by Sept. 10 to reserve their spot.”