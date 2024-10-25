A New Wellness Menu Designed Exclusively for Meetings

Author: Jennifer N. Dienst

According to headspace’s 2024 Workforce State of Mind Report, an overwhelming percentage of employees — 77 percent — report that work-related stress has negatively impacted their physical health. That leaves an opportunity for organizers of business events to help attendees find a healthier approach to work by making wellness an essential component of their event programming.

Marina Bay Sands is making it easier on organizers to achieve that goal. The integrated resort in Singapore recently introduced a new menu of holistic experiences designed to support the intellectual, mental, and physical wellbeing of attendees, at Sands Expo & Convention Centre. Called THRIVE, this collaboration between Marina Bay Sands and Singapore business event agency BEAMexperience seeks to help attendees function at their best while meeting on site.

THRIVE is comprised of two menus: THRIVE PHYSICALLY, with three experiences inspired by Marina Bay Sands’ in-house wellness program, and THRIVE INTELLECTUALLY, with five workshop experiences grounded in evidence-based theory and guided by a certified Positive Psychology Practitioner. One of the best features of THRIVE is that the experiences can be hosted at various spaces throughout Marina Bay Sands, from cozy, intimate venues like AVENUE Lounge to spacious zones like the foyer at Sands Theatre.

“Wellness tourism has been gaining traction in recent years,” said Ong Wee Min, vice president of sales and MICE, Marina Bay Sands. “Similarly, the meetings and events industry has pivoted towards this trend, with delegates increasingly seeking wellness experiences during business travel. A simple sound meditation workshop or an energy forecasting session allow delegates to have a mental and physical reset, ultimately allowing them to think and function at a higher level.”

Below is a list of THRIVE experiences available to groups meeting at Marina Bay Sands:

THRIVE PHYSICALLY

30- to 60-minute experiences designed for conference, plenary, or breakout sessions and groups of 10 attendees or more.

Sound Meditation — A guided group meditation that uses the power of sound to facilitate a shift in consciousness.

— A guided group meditation that uses the power of sound to facilitate a shift in consciousness. Soul Flow — A guided class that invites participants to explore the transfer of energy within their bodies through a series of grounding movements.

— A guided class that invites participants to explore the transfer of energy within their bodies through a series of grounding movements. Revitalizing Stretch — A guided class designed to build strength, coordination, and flexibility. Participants will focus on their breath and meditate while holding various poses.





THRIVE INTELLECTUALLY

90-minute experiences designed for conference, plenary, or breakout sessions and groups of 10 to 50 attendees.