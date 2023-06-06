Make Every Meeting Truly Grand

From the pristine French pastries freshly baked in-house each morning to the warm welcome waiting each time a bellman opens our golden doors, there’s no place quite like The Grand America Hotel. With downtown Salt Lake City’s most spacious luxury guest rooms that feature unmatched views of the towering mountains and surrounding skyline, excellence is reflected in every detail of the property. Perhaps the only thing more impressive than the sunsets seen from our step-out balconies are the teams that bring unforgettable meetings and events to life across our expansive 100,000 square feet of refined function space.

Space that Inspires

With offerings both at The Grand America and its sister property, Little America, right across the street, planners can let their imagination run free across a combined 1,625 guest rooms and 125,000 square feet of unique configurable indoor and outdoor event spaces.

The exquisite Grand Ballroom lives up to its billing. The soaring ceilings and chandeliers will take your breath away, but the attentive service and commitment of our catering and banquet teams is the difference that will make your event truly impactful. This commitment comes standard, no matter the size or style of your event. Whether gathering in the Imperial Ballroom or taking advantage of the beautiful Grand Salon that extends foyer, ballroom and private patio areas to encompass attendees in style, our teams execute to create lasting Grand impressions.

Detailed excellence is also standard in our guest rooms. Each of our 775 rooms are proof that thoughtful design, generous spaciousness, and uncompromised quality can make elegant accommodations feel comfortable and personal. Complemented by floor-to-ceiling views of the surrounding Wasatch Mountains, The Grand America provides an attention to detail that lends a new way of seeing Salt Lake City.

Executing for Excellence

At the onset of planning any well-orchestrated event, the actual execution can feel like an insurmountable task. With numerous moving pieces that all need to find a way to fall into place, planners know how critical it is to have a seasoned team of professionals behind them.

As Director of Catering Sales for The Grand America, Bailee George has a lot of insight on the key differences that brings groups back for their special events and meetings, time and time again. Our clients know that we deliver not only a level of excellent service, but that we are able to deliver excellence consistently. From the completely customized menus freshly prepared by world-class chefs to the personal service provided at every touchpoint, with The Grand America’s team behind them, planners don’t need to worry about getting support, or wonder about the success of their event.

The Grand America also provides audio-visual support that is painstakingly personal. Proudly remaining one of the only hotel organizations that owns and operates their own audio-visual department, this team can provide service that is unmatched by an outside, third party staff. Imaginative and attentive, the Event Technology Team at The Grand America knows their guests as well as they know their property, inside and out–with some team members having worked in-house for more than 15 years. This knowledge, both of craft and of the events spaces throughout the hotel itself, allows them to put on an insightful and personal touch on each and every event.

When executed properly, a conference, meeting, trade show or other gathering is a thing of beauty. Just like with our elegant interiors, we’re not about to let any of your other options outshine us. But don’t take our word for it, learn more about The Grand difference now and discover how your next meeting or special event can benefit from an excellent attention to the finer details.