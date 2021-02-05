Find a Spirit of Collaboration and a Higher Standard of Care in Los Cabos

Author: Jennifer N. Dienst

Since Los Cabos reopened to tourism in June 2020, the destination has successfully hosted more than 300 events. And in January 2021, after the CDC mandated that all international passengers traveling to the U.S. will need to undergo testing prior to arrival, the Los Cabos Tourism Board announced a new initiative to ensure that all international travelers visiting Los Cabos will have easy access to a COVID-19 test.







Los Cabos’ COVID-19 testing program is the product of a partnership with government health authorities, Los Cabos International Airport, and tourism partners across the destination, offering travelers access to antigen testing on site at hotels, villas, and timeshares at little to no cost, as well as PCR testing at select medical facilities. Los Cabos also has partnered with Intertek Cristal — a global health, safety, quality, and security risk-management business that aims to bolster health and safety standards in destinations — as part of the destination’s ‘A Safer Way to Get Away’ initiative.

“Bringing people together at this time is a carefully planned matter and Los Cabos is confident that the protocols we have put in place support group meetings to run successfully and safely,” said Rodrigo Esponda, managing director of Los Cabos Tourism Board. “We look forward to helping meeting planners and organizers ensure that their meetings group will be met with personalized service throughout their travel experience that also supports the CDC testing requirement and safety protocols.”

Why Cabo?

Los Cabos is comprised primarily of two towns, San Jose del Cabo and Cabo San Lucas, with a 20-mile tourist corridor that runs in-between. Just a three-hour flight from 22 major U.S. cities, the destination has lured visitors for decades, offering them 350 days of sunshine a year and a majestic, rugged coastline that hugs the Sea of Cortéz.

For groups gathering for business events, it’s also a destination that just makes sense. Besides ample and convenient airlift available via Los Cabos International Airport (SJD), organizers can take advantage of the 16-percent VAT tax exemption along with a sizeable hotel inventory that spans 18,500 rooms (and growing). Many properties offer their own on-site meetings facilities, plus the ICC Los Cabos in San Jose del Cabo has more than 67,000 square feet of space to offer, in addition to a unique set of sustainability features.

With open-air venues and outdoor experiences now in higher demand, Los Cabos can easily meet that preference with its abundance of al fresco dining experiences, beachfront and poolside event spaces, and group-friendly activities. The Sea of Cortéz — which renowned marine conservationist and researcher Jacques Cousteau called the “aquarium of the world” — offers opportunities for whale watching, scuba diving and snorkeling, and sunset cruises. On land, adventure-loving attendees can tour the desert landscape via ATVs or on horseback.