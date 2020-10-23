Sun’s Out, Fun’s Outdoors for Meetings in Los Angeles

Author: Curt Wagner

Business events and other gatherings are currently paused in Los Angeles, but planners are looking to the future — and to the great outdoors. With 292 days of sunshine a year and spectacular open-air venues, Los Angeles is a perfect place for meeting organizers to take advantage of outdoor space.

Meeting outdoors will put your attendees at ease, making them feel safer and more comfortable. The Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board is ready to customize recommendations for organizations based on their event’s size, AV needs, and meeting goals.

Here are just a few of LA’s spectacular outdoor event spaces that will help you think outside the box — literally — for 2021. Find more using the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board’s online Venue Finder.

L.A. LIVE Venues

Home to the Microsoft Theater, the GRAMMY Museum, the STAPLES Center, two hotels, and 20 restaurants, the sprawling complex offers three open-air venues for events.

Directly across the street from STAPLES Center sits Xbox Plaza, the 15,000-square-foot heart of L.A. LIVE. With more than 20,000 square feet of LED signage, Xbox Plaza is L.A.’s answer to New York City’s Times Square. With street closures, the venue grows to 65,000 square feet and your outdoor event capacity will increase from 1,000 attendees to 5,000. And it is fully wired for broadcasting a hybrid event.

The Event Deck is a fully customizable, 90,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor space that boasts the largest carpeted tent in Southern California. It is fully wired for AV needs and can hold from 3,000 to 5,000 attendees. Award show parties, movie premieres, charity galas — the Event Deck has seen it all and can be the ultimate destination for your event.

The recently renovated rooftop Terrace at L.A. LIVE connects to The GRAMMY Museum and offers 180-degree views of downtown and Hollywood. The flexible, 8,100-square-foot space has a water wall and reception space for 400 attendees.

Banc of California Stadium

Recently accredited under the Global Biorisk Advisory Council STAR certification, Banc of California Stadium takes attendee safety seriously. Beyond its sanitation and safety protocols, the stadium boasts plenty of outdoor space for your event.

The Bowl, with more than 80,000 square feet of space, can accommodate large gatherings, from dinners and receptions to convention keynotes or festivals. The Sunset Deck offers views of downtown L.A., Peristyle at USC Coliseum, and the iconic Hollywood sign. The flexible space, with game area and a pool, has a main terrace that is nearly 7,000 square feet of space. Although mostly an indoor space, the Founders Club is attached to a 1,408-square-foot roof-top patio suitable for any activation.

Banc of California Stadium sits on the campus of Exposition Park, a multi-venue entertainment and shopping district with a number of outdoor meeting spaces including The Fields LA restaurant and the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Whether you expect a crowd of thousands, hundreds, or dozens, the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum offers the perfect outdoor spaces. Originally built in the 1920s, the coliseum has undergone







SoFi Stadium

major renovations recently and now offers more than 100,000 square feet of outdoor event space. The luxury rooftop space in the recently built Scholarship Tower, called the 1923 Club, showcases views of downtown, while the Peristyle archway can accommodate large activations. With a maximum outdoor capacity of 93,607 people, it’s little wonder the coliseum has hosted two Olympiads, two Super Bowls, one World Series, a Papal Mass, and visits by three U.S. presidents. There should be ample space for your attendees.

SoFi Stadium, home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams, sits on the site of the former Hollywood Park horse racetrack and is the centerpiece of the 298-acre Hollywood Park sports and entertainment district that was completed this year. The open-air stadium will boast state-of-the-art event, conference, and meeting spaces, including a 6,000-seat amphitheater.

These are just a handful of examples of the vast array of venues for any size outdoor event. More outdoor Los Angeles venues include Grand Park & The Music Center Plaza, City Market Social House, and Terranea Resort, among others.