Los Angeles Has the Perfect Venues for Events of Any Size

The City of Angels is many things: Major metropolis. Culture capital. Sunny beach town. Hollywood. For meeting planners, that means the sky’s the limit when it comes to the size, feel and style of your event. Looking for a chic and secluded setting for your executive dinner? Or perhaps you’re looking for a host city for the biggest event on your organization’s calendar that is guaranteed to draw in attendees. Los Angeles quite literally has something for everyone, and we’ve rounded up some unique and noteworthy venues that deserve a spot on your short list.

For Intimate Events

Located in Downtown L.A.’s iconic Bradbury Building, NeueHouse Bradbury is a private workspace that oozes style and historic charm. Take your pick from a diverse set of creative spaces including private studios, conference rooms, screening rooms, broadcast and podcast facilities, wellness rooms and more. Then take the team out for a Mexican-inspired, post-session dinner at LA Cha Cha Chá on their outdoor patio overlooking the Arts District. At the end of the day, your attendees can rest their heads at the nearby 147-room Downtown Los Angeles Proper Hotel, which is also home to 14,000-square-feet of meeting space, a restaurant and lounge helmed by James Beard award-winning restaurateurs Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne, and a rooftop pool with bird’s-eye views of the city.

For Mid-Size Gatherings

Tap into the timeless appeal of Hollywood with an unforgettable event at the recently opened Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. Imagine attendees mingling next to dramatic views of the Hollywood Hills on the museum’s rooftop Dolby Family Terrace, or in one of the dynamic indoor-outdoor event spaces, two elegant theaters, or throughout the more than 50,000-square-feet of gallery space. Follow it up with a stay at either the newly restored Fairmont Century Plaza or the West Hollywood EDITION and you’re bound to leave them with stars in their eyes.

For Large-Scale Meetings & Conventions

Los Angeles is no stranger to hosting events of a grand scale. This year will see Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium, an exciting new venue that also boasts state-of-the-art meeting and event spaces, including a 6,000-seat amphitheater. The Los Angeles Convention Center (LACC) and the JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. Live are also sought-after meeting venues located in the heart of in Downtown L.A., letting you infuse the electric energy of the city into your events.

Ready to take your event to the next level but not sure where to start? Let the expert team at Los Angeles Tourism help you bring your vision to life in this dazzling host city.