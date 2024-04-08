JDC Events Launches New Events Community, Fuse

Imagine creating an event that attendees jump at the opportunity to attend every year, excited about the experience and the prospect of engaging with their trusted community. But event professionals know this is easier said than done.

JDC Events — a leading event management company in Washington, D.C. — knows that the key to creating an event that attendees are loyal to and actively participate in is understanding what they value and why. That’s the driving force behind Fuse, a new peer network designed for event professionals who want to harness the power of community-building.

“Now more than ever is the time to change how we gather,” said Jennifer D. Collins, CMP, DES, president and CEO of JDC Events. “As event organizers, we have the power to create vibrant and lasting event communities through intentional experience design. Fuse achieves this by focusing on actionable strategies and tactics that deepen connections and foster meaningful engagement.”





Fuse Spring Intensive

On May 1, 2024, Fuse will launch its first event — the Fuse Spring Intensive, at the National Union Building in Washington, D.C. At this one-day workshop, participants will take a deep dive into community-focused event strategies designed to connect attendees beyond the meeting room. Participants will gain insights from a powerhouse lineup of experts on such topics as:

Embracing an innovative mindset to dream up bold new ways to boost attendee engagement

Designing inclusive brand experiences, from strategy to execution

Why community is critical to our wellbeing and ability to thrive

Applying lessons in neuroscience to community building

True to the spirit of Fuse, the Spring Intensive will offer an environment based in experience design. Participants will have the opportunity to learn and apply new strategies in real-time, workshopping their own events. This approach ensures that each participant leaves with newfound knowledge as well as a practical blueprint to apply to their events. Registration for the Spring Intensive is open, and participants can purchase tickets via the Fuse website.

Looking ahead, the Fuse team will offer additional workshops that build on the concept of the Spring Intensive. These workshops will follow a human-centered design framework to help event professionals find new ways to boost attendee satisfaction and drive revenue.

For more information, join the Fuse newsletter.