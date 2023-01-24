It’s Always the Right Time for a Meeting in Daytona Beach

Each February, the spotlight shines on Daytona Beach, Florida, when the world-famous Daytona 500 NASCAR race draws thousands of spectators. Year-round, however, Daytona Beach offers a slower pace—and a convention center staff that will ensure your meeting or convention is always on the road to success.

In fact, when your meeting takes place at the Ocean Center Daytona Beach, you’ll feel like the biggest event in town—no matter the time of year or the number of attendees. The Ocean Center staff provides the personal service you require to exceed expectations, from coordinating attendance-boosting pre-mailers to providing volunteer greeters.

And with more than 200,000 square feet of multiuse space—including an arena capable of holding more than 9,000 attendees, a 93,028-square-foot exhibit hall, and multiple meeting rooms and ballrooms—you’ll find that the state-of-the-art Ocean Center has the flexibility to meet your event’s needs.

Then there’s the location. Just 400 feet from the world-renowned sands of Daytona Beach, the Ocean Center places attendees in the heart of the action. Not only are they steps from the Atlantic Ocean, they’re surrounded by beachfront accommodations, exciting dining and nightlife, shopping and attractions.

When meetings are over, attendees can soak up the sun with such outdoor activities as surfing, fishing, parasailing, biking, golfing and much more. They can take it slow, with a leisurely stroll along Daytona’s historic boardwalk and pier. Or rev up their heartbeats with a race car ride-along at the NASCAR Racing Experience.

To learn more about holding your next event at the Ocean Center Daytona Beach,

www.oceancenter.com/landing-pages/go-beyond/indexb.stml.