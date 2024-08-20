In Search of Something Better for the Events Industry

The pandemic served as a wake-up call to the meetings industry, but perhaps we’ve hit the snooze button. Rendered impossible by COVID, face-to-face events have since returned with a vengeance — and in all too many cases, in rinse-and-repeat mode. Which is understandable, given the everyday challenges of designing and delivering events on a budget with escalating costs, often with a smaller staff and relationships with supplier partners that have become strained.

But having an “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” mindset closes off the opportunity to deeply question how we got here and where we need to be headed in the ways we host gatherings. What are our sacred cows — the pieces of furniture we treat as permanent fixtures in business events that should be dismantled?

Let’s take, for example, an almost universal practice among research conferences: the peer-review process, the evaluation and appraisal of submitted research papers or presentation proposals by specialists in a particular field. It’s something experimental psychologist Adam Mastroianni, Ph.D., put under a microscope in his science blog Experimental History. For centuries, Mastroianni writes in his post, scientific publishing was a hodgepodge lacking any oversight. After WWII, governments poured funding into research and “they convened ‘peer reviewers’ to ensure they weren’t wasting their money on foolish proposals.” This practice became de rigueur in the scientific community, and today, “pretty much every journal uses outside experts to vet papers, and papers that don’t please reviewers get rejected,” Mastroianni writes, while “committees and grant agencies act as if the only science that exists is the stuff published in peer-reviewed journals.”

According to Mastroianni, we’ve been running this “grand experiment” now for six decades. “The results are in,” he writes. “It failed.” He bases his verdict on data that shows that research productivity has been flat or declining for decades and peer review doesn’t seem to have changed that trend. Moreover, he says, peer review doesn’t do the thing it’s supposed to do, which is to catch bad research and prevent it from being published. He cites studies in which scientists have deliberately added errors to papers, sent them to reviewers, and counted how many they catch. The result? Reviewers identified only between 25 and 30 percent of the major flaws that had been embedded in their papers.

A recent example from the conference industry further calls into question the notion of the peer-review process as the gold standard. At a high-profile and prestigious conference studying artificial intelligence, it was found that peer reviews used the word “meticulous” almost 3,400 percent more than reviews had the previous year, according to a story in The Salt Lake Tribune.

The word “commendable” increased by about 900 percent and “intricate” by more than 1,000 percent — other major conferences in the sector showed similar patterns. “Such phrasings are, of course, some of the favorite buzzwords of modern large language models like ChatGPT,” the Tribune article points out. “In other words, significant numbers of researchers at AI conferences were caught handing their peer review of others’ work over to AI — or, at a minimum, writing them with lots of AI assistance.”