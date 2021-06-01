Real-Life Examples Show the Importance of In-Person Events

It’s fairly simple to bring an idea to life.

Buy a domain name for $2.99, find a web hosting service, and choose a professional-looking template. Voila! What first took shape in your mind can be

shared to the world via a link. In a digital-first landscape, the first step for many entrepreneurs is developing a digital identity. According to Siteefy, a website about websites, 542,700 new URLs are created each day.

But easily made doesn’t always translate to stickiness. Another Siteefy bit of data: More than 85 percent of all websites are inactive. And of the 15 percent that are active, how many have generated enough traction to become a force that can reshape the world?

For the biggest game-changing concepts, it takes more than screen accessibility to move the needle. In a world where everything exists online, the key to mainstream acceptance is actually found offline. Convene looked at three transformative ideas that easily could have died on the vine just a few years ago. Today, they are changing what we eat, where we stay when we travel, and how we pay for our purchases.

One of the most important factors in their incredible success? Face-to-face gatherings. Let’s take a look.

EARN CMP CREDIT

Earn one clock hour of certification by visiting the Convene CMP Series web page to answer questions about information contained in the articles listed below.

The Certified Meeting Professional (CMP) is a registered trademark of the Events Industry Council.