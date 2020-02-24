Hyatt Regency Seattle: Where Cuisine Feeds Connections

Food makes memories. Mealtime fuels conversation and the sharing of ideas—both key ingredients of any business event. At Hyatt Regency Seattle, cuisine enables connection. It creates an experience that’s authentic to the Pacific Northwest and one attendees won’t soon forget.

Bonding over banquet meals

Hyatt Regency Seattle has a dedicated professional catering team and event managers who work with planners to customize menus for truly bespoke dining experiences. Incorporate the flavors of the Pacific Northwest, accommodate specific dietary restrictions and give attendees special moments to share in the enjoyment of local, seasonal cuisine. Recent menu stand-outs include PNW crab cakes (served with pickled pepper and celery relish) and a Northern Lights-inspired dessert, with vanilla créme, passion fruit curd and toasted meringue.

Networking outside of conference hours

Networking doesn’t stop after the session is over at Hyatt Regency Seattle. Here, guests can continue the conversation at Andare Kitchen & Bar, located on the lobby level of the hotel. The kitchen recently started serving a continental and buffet breakfast (don’t miss the Chef’s Choice breakfast pizza) in addition to their popular lunch and dinner offerings, while the bar serves a curated selection of handcrafted cocktails, local beer and wines that pair perfectly with bar bites. Guests can also chat over whiskey at Rickhouse Whiskey Bar or a steak dinner at Daniel’s Broiler.

Intimate conversation in an exclusive club

If you’re looking for exclusivity, there is no better location than the impressive Regency Club, an indoor/outdoor lounge on the hotel’s eighth floor. Secure the space and enjoy one of Seattle’s few flexible and spacious indoor/outdoor venues, featuring a wraparound terrace and fire pit.

Fuel guests’ connections at your next event at Hyatt Regency Seattle.